The Rotterdam authorities decided not to allow Lazio supporters to attend the match against Feyenoord on October 25. It follows Rome’s decision not to allow Feyenoord fans at the return match in November. “This is from the point of view of both safety and, for Feyenoord, from the point of view of sportsmanship,” Feyenoord said.

The decision will free up more seats for Feyenoord supporters at the Rotterdam match, a spokesperson for the football club told AD. He couldn’t yet say how many tickets would become available.

Rome hasn’t allowed Feyenoord supporters to attend matches against Lazio or AS Roma in the city since disturbances after an AS Roma-Feyenoord match in 2015. Feyenoord supporters rioted through Rome’s streets, causing massive damages, including to a 17th-century Barcaccia fountain near the Spanish Steps.