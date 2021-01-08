The court in Rome sentenced six Feyenoord supporters to prison sentences of 3 years and 8 months and 4 years for their involvement in riots in the historic city center of the Italian capital in 2015. They were sentenced in absentia, NOS reports.

The court found the Rotterdam supporters guilty of incitement, public violence, and resisting arrests. The six must also pay 3 thousand euros in compensation for the damages suffered by local retailers and residents.

The riots in question broke out before a Europa League match between Feyenoord and AS Roma. Drunk fans rioted and threw bottles at the police, damaging the famous Spanish Steps and the Barcaccia fountain. It cost over 200 thousand euros to restore the 17th century fountain.