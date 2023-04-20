Feyenoord was knocked out in the quarter-finals of the UEFA Europa League on Thursday. The Rotterdammers were beaten 4-1 in the Stadio Olimpico in Rome, losing 4-2 on aggregate over two games. Igor Paixao got the solitary goal for Arne Slot’s side, with Leonardo Spinazolla, Paolo Dybala, Tammy Abraham, and Lorenzo Pellegrini getting the goals for Roma.

Arne Slot gave Alireza Jahanbaksch the starting spot on the right winger over Igor Paixao, who impressed at the weekend against Cambuur. AS Roma started without forwards Paolo Dybala and Tammy Abraham. Both players went off injured last week in the first leg, which Feyenoord won 1-0.

Georginio Wijnaldum was given a start against his former team but went off with an injury as Stephan El Shaarawy replaced him.

AS Roma hit the post with their first attack of the second half. Nicola Zalewski crossed to the Roma captain Lorenzo Pellegrini in the box, who knocked it onto the post before it went out for a corner.

Roma took the lead in the match and equaled the tie after 59 minutes. Feyenoord could not clear the ball from a cross, ensuring that it landed at the feet of Leonardo Spinazzola, whose shot was deflected into the far corner.

Roma started to dominate, with the Stadio Olimpico getting louder. But it fell eerily silent in the 81st minute when Feyenoord got a goal against the run of play. Sebastian Szymanski hit a ball into the box, and it was met by Igor Paixao, who headed home after Roma goalkeeper Rui Patricio had followed the ball's trajectory, leaving his goal open.

However, Paolo Dybala hit the Rotterdammers with a late blow to take the game to extra time. The Argentine striker received the ball from Pellegrini and spun instantly before hitting it high into the far corner.

Feyenoord was given a massive chance in the fourth minute of extra time, and it fell to the person they would want it to most. Danilo’s volley was blocked by a Roma defender and fell directly to Santiago Gimenez, but the Mexican striker put too much power into his shot as it flew over the goal.

And it proved costly as Roma got the all-important third goal seven minutes later. Again, Pellegrini was the playmaker as he played a perfect pass through to Tammy Abraham, who crossed it for El Shaarawy who slid it home.

Feyenoord seemed fatigued while Roma found a second gear, and it proved when Roma got another goal in the 111th minute. Feyenoord goalkeeper Justin Bijlow saved Abraham’s attempt after he had been played through by Dybala, and Pellegrini was on hand to smash home the rebound. The goal was initially given offside before a VAR check overruled the decision.

To make matters worse, Gimenez was sent off in the last minute of extra time after a very dangerous high challenge on Gianluca Mancini.

It is the second year in a row that Roma has knocked out Feyenoord in European competition. Roma defeated Slot’s side in the Conference League final in Tirana last season. Feyenoord will now focus their attention on winning the Eredivisie title. The Rotterdammers are eight points clear with seven matches to go. Roma will face Bayer Leverkusen in the semi-finals.