The supporters of the away team will not be welcome at either of the two Europa League quarterfinal matches between Feyenoord and AS Roma. The Rotterdam club made the announcement on Tuesday after weeks of uncertainty.

Italian authorities already decided to ban Feyenoord supporters from the game on April 20 in Rome. Following this, the Rotterdam team said European football association UEFA ordered Feyenoord not to sell tickets to AS Roma supporters for the first leg of the match in Rotterdam on April 13.

This was not what Feyenoord wanted, the team said. Both the club and the municipality of Rotterdam was committed to allow away supporters. "For some time it seemed a feasible scenario to at least have a reduced number of 1,200 away supporters attend the matches, but in the end the Italian authorities decided otherwise."

Due to weeks of uncertainty, ticket sales for the match in Rotterdam had not yet started. Feyenoord supporters will now be allowed to buy tickets nine days before the game. Because AS Roma fans will not be allowed in, seating in the away section and the sections around it are also available.

After Feyenoord and AS Roma were linked to each other during the lottery draw on March 17, Rome Mayor Roberto Gualtieri immediately announced that he did not want any Rotterdam fans in his city. Those residing in the Italian capital have not yet forgotten about the riots in 2015 that involved Feyenoord supporters, who damaged the Barcaccia fountain and the Spanish Steps.

Rome is also angling to host the World Expo 2030, and will receive inspectors this month to evaluate the capital's candidacy. The mayor said he does not want the hassle that comes with encouraging football supporters to arrive in the city.

Even still, hundreds of Feyenoord supporters already booked a trip to Rome even though it was immediately uncertain whether they could attend the match. They will not be welcome at the Stadio Olimpico on April 20.

Feyenoord and AS Roma met in the final of the Conference League last season. José Mourinho's team defeated Feyenoord 1-0 in Tirana. A day before the final, the Albanian police had to intervene to keep supporters of both clubs apart. Dozens of supporters, mainly from AS Roma, were arrested.

Due to a penalty from UEFA, Feyenoord was not allowed to take fans to Rome earlier this season for the team's group match against Lazio in the Europa League.