The government awarded nine municipalities a total of 26 million euros to make their shopping streets and areas more attractive for shoppers. Many municipalities struggle with retail vacancies as online shopping has become the norm. According to Statistics Netherlands (CBS), 78 percent of Netherlands residents aged 12 or older shop online at least occasionally.

The government launched its “Impulse Approach to Shopping Areas” to prevent the Netherlands’ shopping streets from running empty. This is the third round of that impulse, with 26 million euros going to Apeldoorn, Emmen, Enschede, Nissewaard, Sluis, Someren, Terneuzen, Waalwijk, and Westervoort. A total of 100 million euros is available for this scheme. Municipalities can apply for the fourth and final round between May 20 and July 1 next year.

The money from the government is intended to attract shoppers to physical stores again. “Shopping areas become more attractive through facade renovation, better walking routes, and more public seating areas,” Minister Mickey Adriaansens of Economic Affairs and Climate said. “More greenery also creates a shopping area where people like to do their shopping. In this way, we keep villages and cities alive.”

In the first half of this year, 78 percent of Netherlands residents bought something online, slightly more than in 2022 and the same as in 2021. Many still had complaints about delivery (43 percent), but that was significantly lower than the 56 percent of 2021, CBS reported.

Netherlands residents bought slightly more digital products and services online, like access to streaming services or tickets to movies or events, while the sales of products remained the same. Younger adults, aged 25 to 35, are most likely to shop online (93 percent), but a significant proportion of seniors over 75 have also mastered the skill (36 percent).