The KNVB’s prosecutor has ruled on the canceled Ajax-Feyenoord match at the end of September. Ajax must play one match without its fanatical supporters, the F-side, and pay a fine of 25,000 euros, NOS reports.

That means Ajax must leave boxes 125 to 159 empty during its home match against Vitesse on Saturday, November 25. “When determining the penalty, we took account of the nature and severity of the criminal offenses and Ajax’s penalty card, which has several notes,” the KNVB said.

The Ajax-Feyenoord classic on September 24 was paused multiple times due to crowd unrest. First, because someone threw a cup on the field, then when Ajax supporters threw torches onto the field in the 44th minute, when Feyenoord was leading 0-3.

After half-time, Ajax supporters again threw torches onto the field, prompting referee Serdar Gözübüyük to abandon the rest of the match. Riots broke out, injuring several police officers and significantly damaging the stadium’s main entrance.

The remainder of the match was played in an empty Johan Cruijff Arena a few days later. Feyenoord won 0-4.