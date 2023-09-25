The remainder of the Eredivisie match between Ajax and Feyenoord will be played without an audience on Wednesday, September 27 at 02.00 p.m., the Dutch football association KNVB announced Monday. The game was halted after 55 minutes on Sunday after fireworks were thrown on the pitch. Riots broke out outside the stadium, injurind two police officers.

"The basic principle is that the competition must be as fair as possible and that a match should therefore preferably be decided on the field," the KNVB wrote. The decision to reschedule the game on Wednesday was made in consultation with the municipality of Amsterdam. As a result, the match between Ajax and FC Volendam, originally scheduled for Wednesday, September 27, will be postponed to a later date.





Het restant van de Eredivisiewedstrijd Ajax – Feyenoord wordt op woensdag 27 september (vanaf 14.00 uur) zonder publiek uitgespeeld. #AJAFEY https://t.co/bQFzSECHwk — KNVB (@KNVB) September 25, 2023

The Amsterdammers were 3-0 down to arch-rivals Feyenoord before the match was abandoned due to the supporters in the Johan Cruijff Arena throwing fireworks onto the pitch. The game had previously been temporarily halted because a fan threw a beer cup onto the pitch.

After the match, the situation escalated as Ajax fans forced their way back into the stadium, breaking windows and vandalizing the main entrance. Rocks were torn from the streets and thrown at police and riot police officers. The tumult calmed down after the riot police charged and deployed tear gas.

Riot police on horses charging at fans outside of the stadium.#Ajax | #AJAfey pic.twitter.com/DgIvjSS6jT — All About Ajax (@AllAboutAjax) September 24, 2023

The police reported 15 arrests during and after the game on Monday. Among them were those who threw fireworks and the beer cup. Of the people arrested, six individuals, suspected of rock-throwing, remained in custody as of Monday. More arrests have not been ruled out.

At the main entrance of the Johan Cruijff ArenA:#Ajax | #AJAfey pic.twitter.com/FS5eD9mtet — All About Ajax (@AllAboutAjax) September 24, 2023

Two officers sustained injuries from rocks. One required hospital evaluation, but both completed their shifts. The injury count could rise as the full extent of injuries becomes apparent post-adrenaline.

Riots near the stadium impacted nearby facilities. Children at the play paradise Ballorig witnessed the violence, with some even crying from the chaos. Due to the unrest, exits were blocked, and people were kept inside. The Perry Sport store, located adjacent to the Johan Cruijff ArenA, closed two hours early. Deeply shaken staff had to use the store's back entrance to avoid danger.

Ajax interim director Jan van Halst said Sunday that his club had done everything possible to prevent disturbances. "More agents and stewards were deployed," he said. "And yet we were all unable to prevent it from getting out of hand. That is a sad observation."

Official statement Ajax:



“The management and Supervisory Board of Ajax distance themselves from the misconduct that led to the abandonment of the match against Feyenoord on Sunday and the disturbances afterwards. This is not the behavior that belongs to Ajax.”#Ajax | #AJAfey pic.twitter.com/F0yFHdQxnn — All About Ajax (@AllAboutAjax) September 24, 2023

On Monday, Ajax emailed season ticket holders to express their “heartfelt apologies” for Sunday's events. "The concerns you have experienced in and around the stadium are very close to our hearts," the club wrote.

Louis Van Gaal will not come to the rescue of the Amsterdam club

Ajax is facing one of its darkest days in club history. Amid criticism of the club's management, Ajax fired their Director of Football, Sven Mislintat, on Sunday evening. The German director hired less than four months ago and spent over 100 million in the summer needing to replace important players who left. But the signings have not delivered thus far, with Ajax having just one win out of their first nine competitive matches this season.

Louis van Gaal's name was frequently mentioned as a potential rescuer for Ajax on Sunday evening. The 72-year-old former coach led Ajax to three national titles and won the UEFA Cup and Champions League in the 1990s.

Rafael van der Vaart said on Sunday evening that Louis van Gaal was the ideal person to steer Ajax out of a crisis. The former footballer spoke with the former national coach on Sunday evening. "His heart is breaking, as he said this afternoon," Van der Vaart said on NOS's program, Studio Football. "But his health prevents him from having a full-time job. So essentially, that's a no. However, he can definitely offer advice. He knows football. In my eyes, he's currently the ideal man to save Ajax."

Louis van Gaal has prostate cancer and is constantly under treatment. He recently said that he had undergone another operation recently.

He informed NOS on Monday morning that stepping in to help the Amsterdam club was not an option. "My health comes first," he said. He made it clear that he will not be coaching a club. However, he did not close the door to coaching the national team again. "That depends on many factors," he said.