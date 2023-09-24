Ajax-Feyenoord was abandoned on Sunday in the Johan Cruijff Arena after three instances of the crown throwing objects onto the pitch. Feyenoord were winning 3-0 at the time due to goals from Santiago Gimenez.

Ajax was missing captain Steven Bergwijn after he got an allergic reaction from a dentist appointment where he had his wisdom tooth pulled. Silvano Vos started for Ajax. The young midfielder impressed with his performance after coming on against Marseille on Thursday despite getting sent off late on with a second booking. Feyenoord manager Arne Slot started the game with Igor Paixao coming in for Luka Ivanusec, who got injured in the Champions League match against Celtic on Tuesday. Santiago Gimenez returned having been suspended for that match.

Despite a determined start and a positive atmosphere in the Johan Cruijff Arena, Feyenoord took the lead after nine minutes played. Quinten Timber was too strong for Anton Gaaei and played Gimenez in, who did not hesitate smashing the ball into the net.

It got worse for Gaaei as the Danish right-back was at fault for the second goal. His wayward pass went straight to Gimenez, who dribbled past Jorrel Hato before putting the ball past Jay Gorter and into the Ajax net. The match was suspended after this goal for just under ten minutes after a cup was thrown onto the pitch.

Gaaei was substituted when it restarted for Devyne Rensch. The 20-year-old ran straight down the tunnel. Feyenoord made it three after 37 minutes. Borna Sosa's shot from a corner was blocked, going straight into the path of Gimenez. Ajax had just one defender back, leaving Gimenez with plenty of space to play the ball across the box to Paixao, who knocked it home.

Shortly before halftime, a flare was thrown onto the pitch from the F-side area of the stadium. The F-side is the Ajax hooligan group. However the match was restarted again until the F-side threw another couple of flares onto the pitch leaving the officials with no choice but to abandon the match.

The KNVB will now discuss how the rest of this match will be played. Ajax have another match at home in three days against FC Volendam.