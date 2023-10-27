Mohamed S., the 28-year-old man suspected of starting a fire that destroyed a container homes complex in Amsterdam Nieuw-West in November last year, denies that he had a hand in the fire.

During a difficult interrogation in the court in Amsterdam, S. said that the mattress in his room in the complex had caught fire, but he doesn’t know how it happened. The rapidly spreading fire destroyed 75 homes in the Startblok Riekerhaven complex. Another 60 homes were declared uninhabitable.

S. allegedly showed strange and aggressive behavior on the Sunday morning in question. That is evident from camera images and witness statements. The man would have wanted to travel to his former hometown of Groningen that day but couldn’t due to problems with the metro. Upon returning to the complex, he said, he noticed a burning smell at some point and discovered the fire in his room.

The police and fire brigade were quickly on the scene. Residents of several blocks had to be evacuated. The police arrested S. on the spot. When he was taken away, he allegedly made suspicious statements. He also wrote things in chat messages that weekend that could indicate aggression and mental health problems. According to S., those texts were intended as a joke.

Forensic investigation wasn’t able to prove that S. started the fire.

S. did not want to cooperate in a behavioral investigation. According to a psychiatrist, they, therefore, couldn’t diagnose him. The suspect may have been “psychotically disturbed” at the time, but that is only a hypothesis, according to the psychiatrist involved.

S. is of Syrian descent and came to the Netherlands in 2012. He said a “toxic” homosexual relationship made him anxious and distrustful.

When asked by the court what he thought of the fire and the drastic consequences for the dozens of victims, S. replied: “Really sorry, for all the victims, but also for myself. I ask for mercy in every decision you make so that I can resume my life.”

OM demands a six-year prison sentence

The Public Prosecution Service (OM) demanded a six-year prison sentence against S. According to the Public Prosecutor's Office, S. set fire to his own room. The prosecutor pointed out that the suspect remained silent for nearly a year. The statement he made in court on Friday, as far as justice is concerned, is not accurate. "It squeaks and creaks," the prosecutor said.

According to the OM, "there is no other explanation than that S. set the fire." The prosecutor mentioned S.'s increasing dissatisfaction "with himself and his housing," which manifested in the period leading up to the day of the fire through aggression, threats of self-harm, and erratic behavior. "It has been a continuous chain of events," the prosecutor said. "Arson fits his state of mind and statements he made."

The prosecutor called it "a miracle" that the affected residents of the complex remained unharmed, with only seven pets losing their lives. Victim statements on Friday revealed that the fire and its consequences deeply affected the lives of a significant number of complex residents. "Many people have lost a lot and will never get it back," the prosecutor stated.

The OM also pointed out that many of the residents were young refugees with protected status. "They were left with nothing once again."

The court will issue its verdict on November 27.