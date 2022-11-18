The municipality of Amsterdam will give the residents of the 63 homes of Startblok Riekerhaven that burned down on Sunday a once-off compensation of 500 euros, the city announced at an information evening for residents on Thursday. The city does this in exceptional situations where locals have suffered significant damage, a spokesperson for alderman Rutger Groot Wassink said to AD.

The allowance will go to the people registered to live in the 63 homes that burned down completely. Another block with 78 homes is still standing but is uninhabitable for the time being due to smoke and water damage. The complex of container homes was a “mixed residential complex,” housing mainly students and young refugees - people starting out in the Amsterdam housing market.

“The allowance is intended for basic necessities,” the spokesperson said to AD, mentioning toiletries and clothing. Several crowdfunding campaigns have also been launched for the victims.

The affected residents have been sheltered in the canteen of a nearby handball club all week. Municipal officials and healthcare providers are at the scene to help with practical matters, like arranging replacement passports and answering questions about insurance.

The 27-year-old man in whose home the fire started was arrested on suspicion of arson. He was arraigned on Wednesday and remanded into custody for another two weeks.