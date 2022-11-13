Fire fighters were kept busy trying to extinguish a blaze at a residential complex on Voetbalstraat in Amsterdam Nieuw-West on Sunday morning. The fire was first reported just after 8:30 a.m., and was elevated multiple times. At least one person was injured.

ZEER GROTE BRAND IN WONINGCOMPLEX IN DE VOETBALSTRAAT IN AMSTERDAM. pic.twitter.com/YdDwoVjOP3 — Robby Hiel (@PersburoUNN) November 13, 2022

“The fire is not yet under control,” the fire department said over an hour after the fire broke out. “The apartment complex has been completely evacuated.”

The apartments are part of a housing center called Startblok Riekerhaven, a social housing project made up of 565 homes primarily for younger people, including those born in the Netherlands and refugees recently granted residency status.

One person was transported from the scene to an area hospital, according to newswire ANP. The severity of their injuries was not known. It was not immediately clear if there were any other injuries. Records show a medical trauma team was dispatched to the scene in a helicopter. In addition to fire fighters, police officers were also sent to the area as well as paramedics.

First responders elevated the alarm to a “very large fire” by 8:45 a.m., and declared a Grip 1 emergency. That protocol brings more personnel to a scene, and unifies all emergency services workers under a single incident commander.

Large clouds of dark smoke from the fire could be seen from people far way from the scene. Those bothered by smoke were advised to stay indoors. “Close windows, doors, and turn off ventilation systems,” the Amsterdam fire service said.

The roof of several homes at the Startblock Riekerhaven complex were also blown off this past February during Storm Eunice, according to AT5.

