Dozens of Dutch travelers sustained damage during their stay in Slovenia during the floods and landslides. Insurance companies have reported damages to vehicles, tents, and other personal belongings caused by the severe weather.

The storm last week in Slovenia resulted in six fatalities, including two Dutch nationals from Gouda. SOS International organized two buses to transport Dutch tourists back to the Netherlands, who could not return on their own due to damages to their vehicles. They arrived in the Netherlands last Monday.

The insurance company Nationale Nederlanden received 25 to 30 reports of damage, according to a spokesperson. "Most reports concern cars or caravans that were washed away, damaged tents, or personal belongings." The spokesperson also mentioned that the number of damage reports could increase slightly in the upcoming weeks. Nationale Nederlanden also covers OHRA and the insurance divisions of ABN AMRO, ING, and SNS.

A spokesperson from Centraal Beheer reported receiving 30 to 40 claims from their insured travelers. The damages were mainly due to water entering caravans and tents. "The cases are not extreme," she remarked. Insurance company Interpolis reported "several dozen" damage claims.

As of Monday, the floods in Slovenia have been officially declared a calamity by the Calamity Fund. This means that the fund will compensate for costs incurred by travelers, such as adjustments to travel plans, repatriation, and unused vacation days. This arrangement only applies to those already in the affected area during the severe weather. To be eligible for compensation, travelers must have booked through a travel agency affiliated with the Calamity Fund.