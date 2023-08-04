Two Dutch nationals died in the floods in Slovenia, according to the Slovenian news agency STA. The Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs confirmed the deaths of the two men. There are also reports of a third fatality from Slovenia itself.

The exact cause of death for the three victims is not known yet. According to STA, the police are conducting an investigation. The Slovenian news site N1 reported that the two Dutch victims were found in the mountains near the town of Kranj. The two may have been struck by lightning. According to N1, the Slovenian victim died in flooding in the village of Kamnik.

According to the Slovenian police, the individuals were 52 and 19 years old and were on a trek near Veliki Draški.

A spokesperson for the Dutch Ministry of Foreign Affairs could not provide further details about how the Dutch nationals died or their identities. The ministry is providing consular assistance to the bereaved, the spokeswoman reported.

Since Thursday evening, the country, which is very popular among Dutch tourists, has been hit by heavy rainfall. In 24 hours, the amount of precipitation that usually falls in a whole month was recorded in the north of Slovenia. A major motorway that connects the capital Ljubliana with the north of the country was closed. According to the authorities, several villages in the north have been cut off from the outside world by the water.