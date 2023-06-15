A teenage boy died on Wednesday evening after falling on a railway bridge over the Nederrijn on the side of Oosterbeek in Gelderland.

The police believe the boy climbed the bridge arch and fell onto the tracks. “This is one of the scenarios we are currently investigating,” a police spokesperson told De Gelderlander.

Emergency services responded to the scene around 11:00 p.m. after witnesses called them. First responders tried to resuscitate the boy, but it was to no avail. He died at the scene.

The police are investigating what exactly happened.

The accident halted train traffic between Ede-Wageningen and Arnhem for some time, NS said.