Emergency services found a child's body on Thursday while searching the area around the recreational lake De Lithse Ham for a 6-year-old boy who went missing there on Wednesday. The victim still has to be identified, but the police assume it is the missing boy.

Abdyraham was last seen near the recreational lake in the Noord-Brabant village of Lith at around 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday. The police combed the village for the boy while the fire department searched the lake.

At around 12:20 p.m. on Thursday, the police reported that they had found a child’s body in the water of De Lithes Ham. “We wish his loved ones a lot of strength,” the Oost-Brabant police said on Twitter.