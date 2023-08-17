A 14-year-old boy drowned in a recreational lake in Eersel, Noord-Brabant, on Wednesday. The police’s underwater search team found and recovered his body at around 10:00 p.m. last night, the Oost-Brabant police said on X, formerly Twitter.

The boy drowned in the lake on campsite TerSpegelt on Postelseweg. According to Omroep Brabant, he was standup paddleboarding with two friends. The three fell into the water when their paddleboards capsized. Bystanders helped two of the teens, but the 14-year-old boy disappeared under the water.

The police and divers from the fire brigade immediately launched a massive search for the boy. They halted the search over an hour later after it was clear that the boy could no longer be alive. He couldn’t swim, a police spokesperson told the regional broadcaster.

The underwater search team started the search and recovery mission at about 8:30 p.m. The boy’s body was found around 10:00 p.m.