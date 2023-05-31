Meteorological summer starts in the Netherlands tomorrow, but the weather doesn’t seem to have noticed. While the weather will by no means be miserable, it will be cooler than the past days, with clouds often blocking the sunshine, according to the meteorological institute KNMI.

Thursday will start cloudy, with the sun breaking through in the south and center of the country during the morning. The north will be cloudy most of the day. Maximums will range between 13 degrees in the Wadden area and 22 in the southeast, with a moderate to strong northerly wind.

Friday and the weekend will also be a mix of clouds and sun, with the most sunshine expected on Saturday. Saturday will also be the warmest day of the weekend, with maximums climbing to around 23 degrees. On Friday and Sunday, thermometers should push to about 20 degrees Celsius.

The dry, partly cloudy weather will persist into next week, with an increasing chance of higher temperatures. “Only at the end of the forecast period does the chance of a shower or thunderstorm increase to about 30 percent,” the KNMI said.

The continuing dry weather is bad news for hay fever sufferers. It is peak pollen season in the Netherlands, and without some rain to wash the pollen out of the air, people with hay fever are in for a bad time.

The LUMC, which keeps track of the pollen count on its website, expects peak pollen days in most of the country on Saturday and Sunday.