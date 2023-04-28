The police in the large cities reported no significant incidents during the King’s Day festivities on Thursday. A man bit an enforcement officer in the face in Breda. The Red Cross first aid workers were quite busy, but the organization called the atmosphere pleasant.

“It has remained a great party,” a spokesperson for the Rotterdam police said on Thursday. The Amsterdam police spoke of a calm day.

On the Hoge Brug at the harbor in Breda, a man bit an enforcement officer in the face on Thursday afternoon. The police arrested two men, a police spokesperson said. Paramedics treated the injured municipal enforcer.

According to Omroep Brabant, several enforces responded to a fight sparked by people disagreeing with the fact that the city center was closed to the public. The municipality of Breda previously called on people not to come to the city center anymore because it was too crowded.

Red Cross aid workers were quite busy on King’s Day. In Amsterdam, the Red Cross had 75 aid workers on their feet at eight different locations, including Vondelpark, Leidseplein, and the Homomonument.

In Utrecht, the Red Cross helped several people with hypothermia in the evening and during King’s Night. The aid organization warned in advance that hypothermia was a risk, especially if people drank alcohol.

Red Cross workers also helped people with injuries like broken feet and ankles and people who had drunk too much alcohol. “Occasionally, there was a peak, But everything went well,” the aid organization said.