The victim in a drunk driving accident in Breda early on Saturday morning was a 29-year-old man from Romania, the police told Omroep Brabant on Monday morning. He was in the car with the alleged drunk driver, a 33-year-old Romanian, who got seriously hurt. According to the police, he drove at least 100 kilometers per hour on a 70 km/h road.

The accident happened around 2:30 a.m. on Saturday at the intersection of Graaf Engelbertlaand and Mastbosstraat. An 18-year-old woman from Bavel was stopped at the traffic light on Mastbosstraat and turned onto Graaf Engelbertlaan when it turned green. As she accelerated, she saw from the corner of her eye another car approaching from the left at high speed.

The 33-year-old Romanian likely ignored a red traffic light at the intersection, a police spokesperson told the broadcaster. He crashed into the 18-year-old woman’s car. The 29-year-old man was thrown from the vehicle. He died at the scene.

The 33-year-old man was seriously injured. The emergency services rushed him to a hospital by ambulance, where an investigation determined that he was under the influence of alcohol. The police arrested him at the hospital.

The 18-year-old woman escaped unharmed.