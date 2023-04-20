AZ Alkmaar progressed to the semi-finals of the UEFA Conference League on Thursday, beating Belgian side RSC Anderlecht on penalties. AZ won the match 2-0 thanks to two goals from Vangelis Pavlidis to send it to penalties.

Myron van Brederode started in the left wing position just like he did in the last two matches due to the injured Jesper Karlsson. Karlsson came on for the last 15 minutes of the first leg against Anderlecht but did not feature last weekend in the 3-0 win against Fortuna Sittard. Anderlecht won the first match 2-0 last week, meaning AZ needed at least a two-goal victory to force extra time.

AZ took the lead after only five minutes. Referee Davide Massa pointed to the spot after Michael Murillo fouled Milos Kerkez, which was confirmed after a check by the VAR official Marco Di Bello. Vangelis Pavlidis took the spot kick and converted.

Pavlidis got his second just eight minutes later. A perfect through ball by Tijjani Reijnders found Jens Odgaard behind the defence, who only needed to lay the ball off to his right to the Greek striker to roll into the empty net.

AZ managed to get Pavlidis through again, but Zeno Debast recovered just in time to stop the 24-year-old from shooting. Milos Kerkez also had an opportunity to make it three after 31 minutes when he played a ball through to Odgaard before getting it back, but his attempt went wide.

Anderlecht was chaotic throughout the first half, as they were caught losing possession in dangerous positions on numerous occasions. AZ was also finding much too much space on the wings. But the Belgians were given a boost as Pavlidis was forced off at halftime with an injury.

It was clear that AZ was missing their star striker in the second half as they could not create as many chances as in the first half despite having more possession of the ball.

They came close after 83 minutes when both full-backs combined as Yuki Sugawara crossed the ball for Kerkez, but his volley returned off the post. Odgaard probably should have scored a few minutes later when Sven Mijnans played him in, but Anderlecht’s Dutch goalkeeper Bart Verbruggen saved his attempt.

Anderlecht got their most significant chance of the game in the 89th minute. Substitute Killian Sardella crossed the ball for the experienced Algerian striker Islam Slimani. But he tried to dribble past AZ goalkeeper Maty Ryan and ran the ball out.

The match finished 2-0, meaning it went to extra time. Extra time was uneventful, with both sides risking very little and few chances being created. The 30 minutes ended goalless, and penalties were needed to decide the winner.

AZ scored all four penalties that they took in the shootout, with youngster Mexx Meerdink scoring the winning penalty. Ex-Ajax defender Jan Vertonghen and Killian Sardella's penalties were saved by Ryan.

Pascal Jansen’s side will face either West Ham United or Gent in the Semi-final. The matches will be played on the 11th and the 18th of May.