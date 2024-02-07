AZ will have to pay the 40,000 euro fine they received from the UEFA regarding the trouble surrounding the UEFA Conference League match against Legia Warsaw in Alkmaar. The European Football Association has rejected the Alkmaarder's appeal, a spokesperson for the club said.

AZ had expressed their displeasure with the punishment on their website in the middle of December. "It is inexplicable for many reasons, inexplainable and unacceptable, that the UEFA has come to this conclusion," the fourth-placed side in the Eredivisie wrote. AZ claimed they were not responsible for the chaos in and around the stadium.

The match on the fifth of October was very unruly, with violent incidents. The Legia supporters stormed the entrance gate at the AZ stadium before the game and were fighting with the ME. The Legia supporters also took pepper spray and batons from the ME officers. One ME officer was unconscious. The police used tear gas to stop the hooligans. Two players of the Polish club were arrested after the match for assaulting a member of the AZ personnel.

The Alkmaarders are waiting for an explanation of why the appeal was rejected, after which further action may be taken.