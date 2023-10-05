AZ has recovered from the disastrous loss against Zrinjski Mostar (4-3) in Group E of the Conference League by beating Legia Warsaw 1-0. The Alkmaarders played nearly half an hour with ten men after Mayckel Lahdo was sent off.

A goal by Vangelis Pavlidis was enough for the victory. After good work by Dani de Wit and Myron van Brederode, the Greek striker tapped the ball home shortly before halftime.

Legia Warsaw pressed AZ high in the first half, who struggled to create opportunities. Only Left-Back David Møller came close, but Legia keeper Kacper Tobiasz kept the ball out.

Lahdo was sent off after 66 minutes after the attacker hit Yuri Ribeiro’s head with a high boot. Despite the numerical disadvantage, AZ kept the lead for the rest of the match. Aston Villa beat the Bosnian Zrinjski Mostar 1-0 in the same group, resulting in all teams being on four points now.

AZ will continue their European campaign at home on the 26th of October against Aston Villa. Pascal Jansen’s side will travel to Ajax on Sunday.