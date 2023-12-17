AZ aims to be the first team to take points off PSV in the Eredivisie this season when they face each other on Sunday evening. The Alkmaarders have fifteen points less after twelve games than the league leaders.

PSV has succeeded for the second time in not dropping a point for the first fifteen Eredivisie matches of the season. They won their first seventeen matches of the 1987-88 season under Guus Hiddink.

The match in Alkmaar kicks off at 20.00 o clock. The late start is due to AZ playing in the UEFA Conference League on Thursday evening. Legia Warsaw beat them 2-0. PSV drew 1-1 with Arsenal two days earlier in the UEFA Champions League.

PSV’s last loss in the Eredivisie was on the 24th of January when they were beaten 1-0 by FC Emmen. The club from Eindhoven has been unbeaten for 31 matches.

It finished 2-1 to PSV in Alkmaar last season. Xavi Simons scored the winning goal deep into injury time.