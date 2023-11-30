AZ still has a slim chance of progression in Europe after beating Zrinjski Mostar 1-0. If Legia Warsaw loses to Aston Villa later this evening, then the Alkmaarders will have something to play for when they travel to Poland on the 14th of December.

AZ took the lead against Zrinjski Mostar after an hour played when Vangelis Pavlidis converted a penalty. The Greek was fouled in the penalty area by Mario Cuze.

Before this, there were chances for the superior home side, but they could not put them away. Referee Oleksiy Derevinskiy was called to the screen for a handball of Mostar player Matija Malekinusic but he did not award a penalty.

Ernest Poku’s effort, after a layoff from Pavlidis, deserved a goal, but Malekinusic gave everything to stop the ball. Pascal Jansen’s side suffered a setback just before halftime when Riechedly Bazoer went off with an ankle injury.

Djordje Mihailovic was close to the 1-0 shortly before Pavlidis struck. The American, who was brought in to replace the injured Sven Mijnans, could not get his foot to the assist from Pavlidis.

AZ took the lead a few minutes later. The Bosnians tried their best, but they were not dangerous. This way, AZ got their revenge for the 4-3 loss over two months ago. A 3-0 lead was given away after halftime on that occasion.

The Alkmaarders will now await the result between Aston Villa and Legia Warsaw in Group E. AZ is knocked out if the Poles do not lose in England. If Legia loses, then AZ needs a win in Poland on the 14th of December.