The police are still looking for Minh Nghia Vuong, who shot his 38-year-old ex and her 66-year-old mother at Walburg mall in Zwijndrecht on January 21. Investigators believe the 49-year-old man may be hiding somewhere around Rotterdam and is getting help, the police said on Opsporing Verzocht.

The 66-year-old woman died at the scene of the shooting. Her daughter, Anneke, is still in hospital with severe injuries but is recovering, her family said earlier this week.

The authorities offered a 30,000 euros reward for information that leads to Vuong’s arrest. The police urged anyone with information - possibly someone who helped Vuong hide - to come forward. Information can be provided anonymously.

Vuong is of Vietnamese descent. He is about 1.7 meters tall, speaks Dutch fluently, and has a small but visible scar near his left eyebrow. He regularly wears glasses.

The police again warned that the man is unpredictable and can be violent, as the shooting in Zwijndrecht showed. If you see him, don’t approach him, but call the police immediately.