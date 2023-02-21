The 38-year-old woman who was seriously injured in a shooting in Zwijndrecht on January 21 is recovering, and is no longer in life-threatening danger from her wounds, her family said in a statement. Her ex-boyfriend, Minh Nghia Vuong, is considered the prime suspect, and has been on the run in the month since the violent crime. The woman's 66-year-old mother died in the shooting at a shopping center.

The family said it was an insane act that destroyed their lives a month ago. “Our innocent and defenseless mother, Michel, was cowardly shot dead by Anneke’s ex-boyfriend," the statement said. It noted how fond Michel was of her daughter. The family said that all their care and attention is devoted to the health of the injured woman.

On Tuesday evening, the television program Opsporing Verzoeken will put the case back in the spotlight. The family cooperated with the program's production, according to the statement sent by Namens de Familie.

“Together with the criminal investigation department, we hope that the perpetrator will be caught as soon as possible, and that people who know more about his whereabouts will report this [anonymously or otherwise] to the police,” the family said. A 30,000 euro reward was previously offered for information that leads to his arrest.

“Anyone who is responsible for this heinous crime and is capable of it should not receive help from others, and should not be allowed to walk free and unpunished.”

Opsporing Verzocht airs on Tuesdays at 8:30 p.m. on NPO 2. It is produced by broadcaster AVROTROS, in partnership with the police and Public Prosecution Service.