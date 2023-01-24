The police found a gray Skoda Octavia in Rotterdam. They believe 49-year-old Minh Nghia Vuong used the vehicle as a second getaway car after he gunned down his ex-partner and her mother at a shopping mall in Zwijndrecht on Saturday. Tips from observant locals led them to the car on the Kuinder in the Zevenkamp neighborhood, the police said on Wednesday. Vuong is still at large.

Investigators are trying to figure out how long the car has been standing on the Kuinder. “Locals can help with that. Do you live on or near the Kuinder? Did you see the car parked sometime in the past days or notice anyone getting out of it?” The police also called for surveillance camera footage of the Kuinder and surrounding streets.

Vuong is wanted for a fatal shooting at the shopping center in Zwijndrecht on Saturday. A 66-year-old woman was killed, and her 38-year-old daughter was seriously injured. The younger woman was Vuong’s ex. Her condition was still critical on Monday morning.

Investigators found the car the suspect used to flee the scene at the Veldlahof in Zwijndrecht on Sunday night. He switched to the gray Skoda Octavia after abandoning the first car there, the police said.

The police published a photo of the suspect on Sunday. He is said to be armed and dangerous, and police said people should not approach him. Instead, witnesses who spot the man or the gray Skoda should call 112 immediately.

The wanted man is said to have been under the supervision of the probation service until recently because of an armed robbery of a money runner. He was serving a seven-year prison sentence. The Public Prosecution Service did not want to confirm the reporting on the subject by the Telegraaf.