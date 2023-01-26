The 38-year-old woman who was shot at a mall in Zwijndrecht on Saturday is still fighting for her life in the hospital, her family reported in a statement. The suspected shooter, her ex Minh Nghia Vuong, is still at large. The injured woman’s mother (66) was killed in the shooting.

The family hopes the police manhunt will lead to Vuong’s arrest “so that he has to answer for this unprecedented act.” The organization Namens de familie, which assists victims and relatives, distributed the statement.

The family also expressed gratitude for the 30,000 euros reward offered for information leading to Vuong’s arrest. “They are happy that action is being taken to quickly arrest this dangerous man.” Due to the ongoing investigation and for their safety, the family cannot comment further. They wish “to be left alone” so that they can mourn their loss and pray for the injured woman.

A large police team is looking for the suspect. On Tuesday evening, the police found his third getaway car in Hoek van Holland near the house of an acquaintance of his. Two other getaway cars were previously found in Zwijndrecht and Rotterdam.

A spokesperson for the police reported that Vuong could not leave the country with the ferry service in Hoek van Holland. “Wherever there’s a border control, he can’t get through.” The police posted a more recent photo of him online on Wednesday.