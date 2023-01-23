During the search for shopping mall murder suspect Minh Nghia Vuong, the police found the car that the 49-year-old suspect used to flee the scene. The suspect is wanted for a fatal shooting at the shopping center in Zwijndrecht on Saturday. A 66-year-old woman was killed and her 38-year-old daughter was seriously injured.

The vehicle was found Sunday night at the Veldslahof in Zwijndrecht. "This vehicle has been secured and is being investigated." The police suspect that he is now driving a gray Skoda Octavia with license plate number KV-121-F. He has now been spotted in another country, and the police have informed government authorities.

The police published a photo of the suspect on Sunday. He is said to be armed and dangerous, and police said people should not approach him. Instead, witnesses who spot the man or the gray Skoda should call 112 immediately.

The police said they are continuing to investigate to find the suspect, but would not say what is being done behind the scenes. Dozens of tips have now been received, the police reported. These are all being investigated. There have also been raids in several places, but these have not yet led to the arrest of Minh Nghia Vuong.

The wanted man is said to have been under supervision of the probation service until recently because of an armed robbery of a money runner. He was serving a seven-year prison sentence. The Public Prosecution Service did not want to confirm the reporting on the subject by the Telegraaf.

Because it was busy at the mall on Saturday, many people saw the shooting. Support services were arranged for them.