NS presented its new Intercity train, which could cut 30 minutes off the Amsterdam to Brussels route from 2024. The new train, type ICNG, has a top speed of 200 kilometers per hour, significantly faster than the current trains’ max of 160 kilometers per hour.

The trip from Amsterdam to Brussels currently takes 2 hours and 52 minutes. “We aim to shorten that travel time by half an hour,” NS said.

NS presented the new train on Sunday. In the coming year, the Dutch rail company and manufacturer Alstom will test it “to ensure that the train gets access to the Dutch and Belgian railways,” NS said. So Netherlands residents may see it crossing the Dutch landscape often.