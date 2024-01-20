A Eurostar train from Amsterdam to London was stopped on the tracks for six hours in Machelen, Belgium, due to an unknown technical problem. There were about 360 passengers on board the train when it came to a halt just north of Brussels at about 8:30 p.m. on Friday.

There was electricity and heating on the train. By the time the passengers finally arrived in Brussels Zuid, it was too late to continue to London, according to Eurostar. The passengers involved were able to catch a train to London on Saturday morning.

The dismayed passengers were provided with food and beverages. The international rail operator said their hotel accommodation will also be refunded.

Eurostar was still investigating the cause of the incident on Saturday afternoon. Numerous problems occurred on the Amsterdam-Brussels connection over the course of Friday. Trains were canceled or operated with significant delays.

At least five NS intercity trains from Amsterdam to Brussels were cancelled on Friday due to winter weather conditions, and four more trains were scrapped in the opposite direction. A spokesperson for the NS said it was "a complicated morning for train travelers" journeying between the two capitals.

On the Eurostar route between Paris Gare du Nord and Amsterdam, two trains were ultimately canceled and one was cut short mid-journey on Friday. The NS spokesperson said they knew there were problems with the overhead lines in some areas.

"In Belgium they also had to deal with severe weather conditions and if a train is stranded, it can have an impact on other trains."