A 55-year-old man arrested at Schiphol on Tuesday did not have any hazardous substances on him. He was still in custody on Wednesday, the Koninklijke Marechaussee said.

The man caused quite the commotion on Schiphol Plaza on Tuesday morning when he went to a Marehcaussee post and told officers that he was carrying hazardous substances. That happened at around 10:30 a.m.

The Marechaussee cordoned off part of Schiphol Plaza, took the man through decontamination, and arrested him for threat. They called in experts from the Ministry of Defense and the public health institute RIVM to investigate the man and his luggage.

No dangerous substances were found. The authorities released the hall late in the afternoon.

The incident did not affect air traffic but did disrupt train traffic to and from the airport for some time.