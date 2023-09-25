The Koninklijke Marechaussee found weapons and drugs during checks at Schiphol Airport over the last three days. Two teenagers were arrested for weapon possession during the weekend, and drugs were discovered in a car on Monday.

On Saturday, a 15-year-old with a gun was arrested outside the Schiphol Plaza building. A spokesperson told NL Times that it was a revolver.

On Sunday, a 17-year-old was arrested in the same area with a 70-cm knife. A photo posted by the Marechaussee on X (formerly Twitter) reveals it to be a large serrated knife.

The spokesperson could not provide further details about the two teenagers. The 15-year-old has been released, while the 17-year-old remains in custody. "There's no indication that the two cases are related," said the spokesperson.

The Koninklijke Marechaussee routinely conducts checks at Schiphol Airport to prevent individuals from bringing weapons or other prohibited items into the airport.

On Monday morning, during a vehicle check, a bag containing over 1 kilogram of marijuana was found.