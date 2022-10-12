The Public Prosecutor in New Westminster, Canada, demanded 12 years in prison against Dutchman Aydin C. for extorting and harassing Amanda Todd online. The 15-year-old girl took her own life in 2012 due to the harassment. The prosecutor accused C. of morally reprehensible acts with devastating consequences, NOS reports.

Todd’s case received worldwide attention because she recorded a video before her death describing her situation. She explained how a man convinced her to send him nude photos and then used these to harass and extort her. Todd’s video and suicide sparked worldwide outrage and increased awareness of the online sexual harassment and extortion of young people.

According to the Canadian prosecutor, there is a considerable risk that C. will make more victims. The Netherlands already convicted him for sexually abusing and extorting dozens of girls and several men. A Dutch court sentenced him to 10 years and eight months in prison in 2017 for inciting his victims to commit sexual acts in front of a webcam and then extorting them with the images.

At Canada’s request, the Dutch court did not include Amanda Todd in the case against C. The Dutchman was extradited to Canada after his sentencing in the Netherlands.

The Canadian court already found C. guilty of extortion, harassment, and the possession and distribution of child pornography. His sentencing will happen soon.