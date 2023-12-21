The court in Amsterdam sentenced 45-year-old Aydin C. to six years in prison for blackmailing the Canadian teenager Amanda Todd with nude photos.

The Canadian judge sentenced C. to thirteen years in jail for it. The court in Amsterdam has translated that to Dutch criminal standards. The Netherlands Public Prosecution Service had proposed a jail term of 4.5 years.

Amanda Todd (15) ended her own life in 2012. The case made worldwide news due to a YouTube video she posted where she spoke of her hopelessness with the blackmailing. C. threatened to spread nude photos of her.

Aydin C. was convicted of almost eleven years in jail in 2018 for digitally stalking 33 underage girls and scamming four gay men. He was extradited to Canada in December 2020 to stand trial for the Todd case. After his trial, he returned to the Netherlands in November last year.

C. finishes his sentencing for the Dutch case in September 2024. The Canadian court wants C. to continue his jail time and sit his sentencing for the Todd case afterward.

According to C.’s attorney, Robert Malewicz, the Dutch and Canadian courts are entirely separate from one another. He pleaded with the court to lower the Canadian sentencing to zero days as he felt that the Tilburger had already been sentenced to the maximum punishment. The lawyer was said to be disappointed about the sentencing. He claimed to be instantly appealing to the Supreme Court.