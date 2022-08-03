The public prosecutor in Canada completed his requisition on Tuesday in the criminal case against webcam extorter Aydin C. The 44-year-old Duch man is on trial for extorting Amanda Todd, who took her own life in 2012, and for possessing child pornography.

C., already convicted in the Netherlands, claims he is innocent. But the prosecutor told the jury on Tuesday that “all roads” lead to C. “He is the one who committed these crimes. There is no other logical conclusion,” the prosecutor said, according to Canadian media.

C.’s lawyers told the 12-member jury to convict their client only if they were absolutely certain he was guilty. “Probably guilty is not good enough,” they pleaded.

A police officer previously said during the trial that some of the social media accounts used to extort Todd could be linked to two devices that the Dutch police seized when C. was arrested in 2014.

In 2018, C. was sentenced to almost 11 years in prison for digital stalking and extortion of 33 underage girls and one adult woman, defrauding four gay men, and attempts to do so. In December 2020, he was extradited to Canada to be tried separately for extorting 15-year-old Todd. She was one of his alleged victims and took her own life in 2012. A video she posted on YouTube expressing her despair made her case world news.

On the first day of the hearing two months ago, the public prosecutor explained C.’s methods. According to the prosecutor, he used 22 different accounts on platforms like Facebook, Skype, and YouTube to harass Todd.