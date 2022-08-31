The police in Indianapolis arrested a 22-year-old man suspected to be responsible for shooting three Dutch soldiers in the American city on Saturday. One soldier, 26-year-old Simmie Poetsema, died from injuries sustained in the drive-by shooting.

According to the local police, 22-year-old Shamar D. is in custody on a preliminary charge of murder. The police thanked members of the community for their cooperation in the investigation, providing witness statements and video footage.

Indianapolis mayor Joe Hogsett is pleased with the arrest. “Thank you to Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department for swift investigative work as well as the residents, witnesses, and investments in technology that helped ensure detectives were well equipped to gain a full picture of the shooting,” he said on Twitter.

The Dutch commando soldiers were in Indianapolis for training. They were shot in front of the hotel they were staying at with other Dutch soldiers during their time off. Hogsett previously said that a bar fight may have preceded the shooting.

The shooting happened during the early hours of Saturday morning. The Ministry of Defense announced Poetsema‘s death on Monday morning. One of the two other victims was initially listed in critical condition, but both men were conscious and alert.

Dutch Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren raised concerns about gun violence in the United States following the shooting. Her spokesperson added that it was too early for the Netherlands to consider limiting or halting the practice of sending troops to the United States for training and other cooperative projects.