A Dutch commando who got critically wounded in a shooting in the American city of Indianapolis on Saturday died of his injuries overnight. He passed away in the presence of his family and colleagues, the Ministry of Defense said on Monday.

“We have just received the sad news that one of our soldiers in Indianapolis has died as the result of a shooting. Our thoughts go to his loved ones and colleagues,” said Defense Minister Kajsa Ollongren, Defense State Secretary Christophe van der Maat, the head of the military, General Onno Eichelsheim, and Gea van Craaikamp, the secretary-general of the Ministry of Defense in a statement released jointly.

The man and two other commandos from the Royal Netherlands Army were shot at about 3:30 a.m. local time on the 100 block of South Meridian, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department told NL Times. The Ministry said the other two soldiers arere conscious and in stable condition.

The shooting occurred in front of the Hampton Inn hotel where they were staying. The three may have gotten into an argument at another location before the shooting happened. Sources told De Telegraaf that the soldiers had run off after an altercation to de-escalate the situation, but someone involved reappeared with a gun a short time later.

No arrests have been announced in the case. Many witnesses were interviewed shortly after the shooting, with police pursuing several leads given. A description of any suspects involved was not released. There were no updates available on Sunday afternoon, a spokesperson for the Indianapolis police told NL Times.

Dutch military personnel were in Indiana to participate in urban combat drills at the Muscatatuk Urban Training Center. The facility provides training for the U.S. military and its allies. The three commandos had a night off when the shooting happened, the Dutch Ministry of Defense said.

It was the second time in a week that three people were shot during a single gunfire incident in Indianapolis, local media reported.