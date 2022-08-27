Three Dutch commandos were injured in a shooting in Indianapolis, Indiana, early Saturday morning. All three men were hospitalized, and at least one of them was in critical condition, and one was in stable condition. The suspected gunman was still at large later in the day.

A statement from the Dutch Ministry of Defense indicated two of the victims are conscious and were able to answer questions. However, a police spokesperson told local media outlets that two men were in critical condition.

The incident happened just after 3:30 a.m. local time on the 100 block of South Meridian, the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department (IMPD) told NL Times. Prior to the shooting, the three commandos may have gotten into a fight at a different location, local broadaster WISH reported. A spokesperson for the Dutch Army would not comment on that, instead referring the matter to the IMPD.

The three military personnel are part of the Commando Corps of the Royal Netherlands Army. They were in the United States taking part in an urban combat training exercise near the Indiana city. Their families were notified of the shooting. Several other members of the Dutch military were also involved in the training exercises, the spokesperson for the Dutch Army told NL Times.

“The shooting took place in front of the hotel where the commandos are staying,” the Ministry of Defense said. “The incident happened during the military members’ free time.” There were no arrests made in the case, and the investigation is ongoing, the ministry added.

Multiple witnesses were interviewed after the shooting, and police were pursuing different leads, WISH reported. Indianapolis police officers did not immediately release a description of the gunmen. Investigators do not believe the incident was random, police told local television station WRTV.

WRTV reported that it was the second time in a week that three people were shot in a single incident in Indianapolis.