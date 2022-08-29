The three Dutch commandos who were shot in the early hours of Saturday morning in Indianapolis, Indiana, were probably shot at from a moving car. This likely took place after a brawl in a bar, the mayor of the American after a brawl in a bar. The mayor of the American city stated this when speaking with reporters on Monday, according to local media outlets WRTV and IndyStar.

One of the three commandos died from his injuries, the Ministry of Defense said on Monday. He was identified as Simmie Poetsema, a 26-year-old, the Marion County Coroner's Office told NL Times. A cause of death has not been announced. He was surrounded by family and friends when he died, the ministry said.

The case is still under investigation by the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department. "I can't specifically comment on that about where that investigation is. I think they have a good idea," said Mayor Joe Hogsett.

"As I understand it there was a scuffle — a kerfuffle — at a bar and the Dutch guardsmen had returned back to their hotel. What they were doing outside I'm not altogether sure, but I'm told the alleged perpetrators did a drive-by shooting and ultimately three were victimized by that shooting," Hogsett said.

The other two victims, both men, were injured. One of the two was initially reported in critical condition. Both of them are conscious and alert, the Ministry of Defense said. "The other two victims have injuries that are currently believed to be non-life-threatening," the IMPD said in a statement to NL Times.

"The tragedy is that it happened. The tragedy is that people got into a dispute and they ultimately resolved that dispute by pulling out a gun and shooting at other people," Hogsett stated.

It was previously announced that the shooting happened during the military members' free time. The commandos are part of a Dutch group training at the Muscatatuk Urban Training Center in Indiana. More Dutch commandos were staying in the Hampton Inn where the shooting took place.

Aside from local police investigating the shooting incident, the Royal Netherlands Marechaussee sent three detectives to Indianapolis to gather their own information. No arrests have been announced, and a description of the suspect or suspects involved was not released. The IMPD said releasing that information could jeopardize their case.

"IMPD homicide detectives continue to explore leads and are working to identify the person or persons responsible for this shooting. IMPD will continue work with the Marion County Prosecutor’s Office throughout the investigation," the police department said. The office said it was working with other agencies in the United States and the Netherlands to assist family members visiting Indianapolis, and to coordinate getting the victims back to the Netherlands.