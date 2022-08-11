Meteorological institute KNMI has a code yellow heat warning in place for the entire Netherlands as the country enters the second day of what is expected to be the first heatwave in two years. Maximums will range between 27 degrees in the Wadden area and 32 degrees in the south on Thursday.

“There is persistent heat. Pay extra care and attention to vulnerable people in your environment. The elderly and people with chronic conditions are particularly advised to take measures: drink enough, keep yourself and your home cool,” the KNMI said.

The KNMI expects the hot weather to last until at least Sunday, peaking at maximums around 34 degrees Celsius. On Monday, rain and thunderstorms should dispel the heat a bit, but it will still be warm at between 26 and 29 degrees.

Public health institute RIVM activated its National Heat Plan, urging organizations, professionals, and people in healthcare to take appropriate measures against the relentless heat. The Red Cross warned that most Netherlands residents underestimate the heat, reminding us that heat stroke can happen to anyone.

The Rijkswaterstaat implemented its Heat Protocol to prevent motorists from getting stuck on the hot asphalt if they have a breakdown.