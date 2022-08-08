The public works department Rijkswaterstaat plans to phase in its heat protocol over the coming hot summer days. It will probably take effect in the province of Limburg on Wednesday, where the temperatures are expected to rise first. “And then we will continue to expand,” said a spokesperson. “The protocol only takes effect from 30 degrees Celsius, so it depends on which day a province reaches that temperature.”

The protocol ensures rapid assistance for people who break down on the roadside. “Normally, in the event of a breakdown, you call your car dealer, the ANWB, or another roadside assistance company. Now people may have to wait longer due to crowds. We don’t like that when they’re on the hot asphalt,” said a spokesperson. That is why the RIjkswaterstaat will quickly take people to a petrol station or service area “as a form of service,” so that they can wait there in the shade for further help.

There is a good chance of an official heatwave in the Netherlands this week. On Monday, Weeronline estimated the chance at 80 percent. For an official heatwave, temperatures must reach at least 25 degrees in De Bilt for at least five consecutive days, including three days with temperatures above 30 degrees. If that happens, it will be the first heatwave in the Netherlands in two years.