Tropical days are ahead for those spending the summer holidays in the Netherlands. According to Weeronline, there will be no end to the heat for the time being, and the country will have “beautiful summer weather” even after the heatwave, which will likely end sometime next week.

Due to an easterly wind, the Netherlands will have several tropical days this week. Wednesday’s maximums are between 24 and 32 degrees, and the mercury will climb to 30 to 35 degrees on a large scale from Thursday to Sunday. Only the Wadden Islands will lag a bit behind the rest of the country, with temperatures between 26 and 29 degrees. It will also be sunny and dry, exacerbating the prevailing drought. At night, minimums will drop to 15 to 18 degrees, so no real sweaty nights.

The weather agency called it “inevitable” that we’re heading for an official heat wave. The temperature in De Bilt reached summer values on Tuesday, likely the start of a national heatwave. It’s been warm in the southeast since Sunday, with maximums of 25 or more, so a regional heatwave has already started there. For an official heatwave, it must be at least 25 degrees in De Bilt for at least five consecutive days, of which three days must hit 30 or more.

According to Weeronline, there is a 20 percent chance that this will be a super heatwave, with maximums of 30 degrees or more for five consecutive days, including three days with temperatures of 35 or higher. According to the weather agency, a local heatwave in the southeast is not impossible.

After the weekend, rain and thunderstorms will dispel the heat somewhat, but because more humid air from the southwest is coming our way, it will still feel sweltering.