The majority of Netherlands residents underestimate the risks of tropical temperatures. The Dutch Red Cross made this conclusion after surveying nearly 1,100 Dutch people. The KNMI issued a code yellow warning for the entire country on Wednesday, warning of persistent heat with highs of about 31 degrees Celsius.

The meteorological institute’s code yellow warning for the persistent heat takes effect at 9:00 a.m. and will stay in place until at least 4:00 a.m. on Friday. “Stay hydrated, keep yourself and your home cool,” the meteorological institute said.

Afternoon temperatures on Wednesday will range between 24 degrees in the Wadden area and 31 degrees in the south. The KNMI expects clear skies and sunshine. Thursday will see tropical temperatures around 31 degrees in the center and south of the country. Thermometers will remain below 30 only in the very north, with maximums around 27 degrees.

Friday and the weekend will be even hotter, with maximums maybe climbing to 34 degrees on Sunday.

Eighty percent of Netherlands residents are not very concerned about their own health when it is hot “while dangers lurk for everyone,” the Red Cross said. At the same time, more than half of those surveyed (51 percent) are concerned about vulnerable people around them in the heat.

It is also unclear to many Netherlands residents what to do if they have heat-related complaints. Worrying, said the aid organization. “Among other things, a very high temperature and high heart rate due to heat can signal heat exhaustion or even heat stroke. The latter is a life-threatening situation.” At least 91 percent of Netherlands would call the emergency number 112 if someone loses consciousness due to heat.

The organization emphasized that it is vital for everyone to know what to do in case of heat problems, not just for vulnerable groups like the elderly. “The first step is always to find shade or a cool room. A foot bath also helps.” More advice can be found on the Red Cross website.

The National Heat Plan will be in effect throughout the Netherlands from Wednesday due to the expected high temperatures. With the plan, the public health institute RIVM warns organizations, professionals, and people in healthcare about the persistent heat, so that they can take appropriate measures.