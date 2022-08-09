RIVM will activate its National Heat Plan on Wednesday. The public health institute urges Netherlands residents and organizations to take measures against the heat and care for the vulnerable people around them.

From tomorrow, maximums will climb to 30 degrees or higher in many places in the country. And the hot weather will continue until at least Monday, according to the meteorological institute KNMI.

“While many people enjoy the warm weather, it can be annoying or even dangerous to others. People who are unable to take good care of themselves need more attention on hot days to limit heat nuisance and prevent health problems,” the RIVM said.

According to the institute, people over 75 are the most vulnerable group when it comes to heat. They are less able to control their body temperature and less likely to feel thirsty. People with chronic conditions, people in social isolation, homeless people, and young children are also vulnerable. They need extra attention to ensure they stay hydrated and cool.

But people in good health can also suffer from overheating or heat exhaustion when temperatures hit tropical values, the RIVM added. The health institute advised everyone to drink enough, avoid physical exertion during the hottest part of the day - the afternoon and early evening - and keep the house cool by closing the curtains and turning on the air conditioner or fan.