Donny M., 22, confessed to involvement in the kidnapping and death of 9-year-old Gino van der Straeten, sources told 1Limburg. He made his confession during a police interrogation.

Gino disappeared from a park near his sister’s house in Kerkrade on June 1. His body was found in Geleen three days later.

According to 1Limburg, a DNA trace found on Gino’s scooter led the police to Donny M. The scooter was found on June 2 during the search for the missing boy. The police arrested M., and he told them where to find Gino’s body, a few dozen meters away from M.’s home.

A spokesperson for the Public Prosecution Service would not comment on the case “at the moment,” according to 1Limburg. M.’s lawyer Sjanneke de Crom also refused to comment. Spokesperson Peter Smit for Gino’s family said: “We are awaiting the investigation.”

M. faces charges of murder, abduction, and possession of child pornography. He was previously convicted of sexually assaulting an underage boy.

Earlier this week, the police arrested three women for breaking into M.’s house two weeks after he was arrested. According to 1Limburg, one of the suspects is Gino’s sister.