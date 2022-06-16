In addition to the abduction and murder of 9-year-old Gino van der Straeten, the Public Prosecution Service (OM) now also suspects Donny M. of possession of child pornography, sources told 1Limburg. The 22-year-old man will be arraigned again on Thursday, during which the magistrate will decide whether to extend his pre-trial custody by 90 days.

The police arrested Donny M. on June 4, three days after Gino failed to come home from playing in a park near his sister's house in Kerkrade. A few hours after M.'s arrest, the police found Gino's body not far away from M.'s apartment in Geleen. M. told the police where to look. Gino's funeral was held on Wednesday.

M. is still in restricted custody. This means that he can't have contact with anyone except his lawyer. It also means that the police and judiciary have to be hesitant about what details of the investigation they reveal.

In 2017, the then 17-year-old M. was convicted of threatening and assaulting two minor boys and sexually abusing at least one of them. For these criminal offenses, the court sentenced him in 2017 to almost five months in juvenile detention and clinical treatment