The victims of the 26-year-old man from Enkhuizen who made pornography of hundreds of minor boys are best advised to talk a lot about what happened to them. In this way, they reduce the risk of trauma, Frank Weijnen of the Public Prosecution Service (OM)of Noord-Holland told the Telegraaf on Saturday.

"We know that online abuse can have just as great consequences as physical abuse. That is why we are calling on victims, in particular, to tell their stories. And that doesn't necessarily have to be to the police if they don't want to. It is wise not to carry this burden alone. Talk to someone about it. This can also be done with victim support. You don't need to feel ashamed; the blame really lies with the perpetrator," Weijnen told the newspaper. "Online abuse can also cause deep trauma."

Speaking to the Telegraph, he warns young people to be very careful what they share on social media. "If someone asks for nude photos or videos, be aware that there are many risks involved. Be as careful as possible, and don't just accept new contacts you don't know. Be aware that someone could be sitting opposite you with a camera."

The man from Enkhuizen posed as a girl on Snapchat and got hundreds of boys to perform sexual acts in front of the camera. Using the screen names Britt, Milou, Kate, Tess, and Suus, the man convinced boys on social media to perform sexual acts for him. He then took screenshots of the boys and saved them on his computer in a large number of folders labeled with the boys’ names. The authorities found “a large amount of recordings” involving several hundred boys showing “sometimes far-reaching” sexual acts. Some boys are unrecognizable in the images, according to the OM.

One case involved the sexual abuse of an underage boy. The man was arrested on Tuesday for possession and production of child pornography, and his pre-trial detention was extended by at least two weeks on Friday.