Some 3,600 Roman coins have been found in Limburg, the Cultural Heritage Agency of the Netherlands confirmed after reports by regional broadcaster L1. According to a spokesperson, these are mainly bronze coins that were buried in the ground in the fifth century AD. "This is probably the largest find ever made in Limburg."

The coin treasure was discovered in 2023 by someone with a metal detector. "After finding the first coins, they immediately called the authorities. A specialized foundation secured the treasure, and as a result, much more archaeological gain could be made from this find. This is a fine example of how someone with a metal detector should work. We are very happy with that," according to the Rijksdienst.

The coins are not worth much because they are bronze and not silver or gold. "Moreover, they are not in very good condition," says the spokesperson. A company in Heerlen will clean them and preserve them. A coin expert from Leiden will examine them further. "For example, we know that there are forgeries among them."