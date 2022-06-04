The man from Geleen who was arrested in connection with the missing 9-year-old boy Gino van der Straeten is suspected of kidnapping, the suspect's lawyer told RTL Nieuws.

The man's lawyer, Sjanneke de Crom, did not say whether the suspect made a statement to the police. The boy has still not been found.

The man from Geleen was arrested in his home at 4:10 a.m. on Saturday. The search for the missing boy is now in its fourth day.

Gino disappeared on Wednesday evening after going to a local playground in Kerkrade to play football. His family immediately feared kidnapping and an Amber Alert was sent out on Thursday. Police are treating the case as a crime and believe the boy is in a life-threatening situation.

One of the boy's sisters, Kelly, who he was staying with in Kerkrade, appealed to the public: “If you see a very sweet little boy, blond with blue eyes, please call the police. Please.”

Gino is described as having blond hair and blue eyes and standing 130 centimeters tall. He was riding a black scooter with red handles and red stickers, according to the police description. He was also wearing a red jacket with black sleeves from the brand Jordan, light gray jeans, a red Nike cap and green shoes with white soles.